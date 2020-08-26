A total of 86 people have been killed and thousands of homes collapsed in the torrential rains which hit Sudan recently, Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense announced on Wednesday.

The most affected states included North Darfur, South Kordofan, the Red Sea, Kassala, Gezira and Khartoum States, said the council in its daily report.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Irrigation and Water Resources Ministry urged the citizens to be alert, warning of increasing floods of the Nile River over the coming three days.

“The water of the Nile River at most of the upper sources has reached unprecedented levels,” said Yasir Abbas, Sudan’s irrigation and water resources minister, at a press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.