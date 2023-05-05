Victims of rainfall disasters in Rwanda laid to rest as death toll reaches 130

Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente and other government officials on Thursday joined residents of the Rubavu district in the Western Province to mourn the victims of flash floods and landslides caused by the recent heavy rains across Rwanda.

A burial ceremony was held Thursday in Rubavu for 13 people killed in the rain-triggered disasters before laying them to rest.

Speaking at the burial ceremony, Prime Minister Ngirente comforted the bereaved and displaced families, assuring them of the government’s support and pledging that the government is prepared to help the affected families recover from the deadly heavy rain disasters.

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in Rwanda has reached 130 as of Thursday, according to a statement by the Rwandan Ministry in charge of Emergency Management.

In response to the disaster that hit the Western and Northern provinces of Rwanda, the Rwandan government and its partners have started providing critical aid to those in need, including shelters, food, and other essential supplies, the statement said.

Initial aid response includes a total of 60 metric tons of relief supplies, consisting of 30 metric tons of maize flour and 30 metric tons of beans. In addition to these food items, hygiene supplies and kitchen materials have also been provided to those affected.

The disasters have also left 77 people injured, with 36 hospitalized, and destroyed 5,174 houses.

The latest weather forecast by the Rwanda Meteorology Agency indicated that the expected rainfall in many parts of the country would be slightly above the range of precipitation usually recorded in May. Enditem