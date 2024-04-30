Victor Amertey wins Veteran Scrabbles tournament

Victor Amertey emerged as the winner of the 2024 Alisa Hotel Veterans Scrabble Championship, held at the Alisa Hotel.

Victor Amartey took home a trophy and cash prize 2000 Ghana cedis and a plaque, with a spread of 975 after winning all 8 games.

He fended off stiff competition from Shem Suleiman, Mark Ofori, Dan Buadu Akrong, Kojo Acheampong aka Boro and Scrabble Association of Ghana president, Mr. Haruna Adamu.

Speaking after the tournament, Victor Amartey said, I was up to the task and wasn’t taking chances. I tightened up my game because I did not allow complacency to set in.

“My other colleagues were equally good, but like I said, there was no complacency on my part”.

The Chairman of Ghana Scrabbles Association, Mr. Haruna Adamu also said, the organization of this year’s event has been tremendously successful. The number increased from 18 last year to 24.

I want to use this medium to thank Mr. Kwabena Ofosu Bamfo the CEO of Alisa Hotel for hosting and feeding us at this event and Media Majique for sponsoring the prize.

By Gabby Amoakoh