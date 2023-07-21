Victor Kusi Boateng’s double identity was known to the presidency – Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, who exposed the double identity of the Board Secretary of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, has stated that Ghana’s presidency knew about the man of God’s ‘illicit’ double identity before they granted him approval to collect a diplomatic passport.

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was appointed to the Secretariat with one name, but was granted a diplomatic passport in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi on the basis of a completely different Ghana Card.

Citing “unimpeachable explosive documents from the President’s office, Samuel Okudjeto-Ablakwa tweeted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Chief of Staff and Secretary were fully aware of the “illicit” double identity of the man of God before they granted him approval for the diplomatic passport.

Find the full Tweet Below:

Unimpeachable explosive documents recently obtained from President Akufo-Addo’s office confirm that Ghana’s President, his Secretary and his Chief of Staff all knew about the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi illicit double identity scheme during the presidential approval processes to grant Kusi Boateng/Adu Gyamfi a diplomatic passport.”

The alarming documents reveal that the Akufo-Addo presidency did not raise objections on conduct which the Human Rights Court has described as bordering on criminality.

Strangely, the Akufo-Addo presidency became most complicit in granting express approval for a diplomatic passport and instructing the Foreign Minister to issue the diplomatic passport all between the 3rd and 10th of November 2021 when the Office of the President received the unlawful request.

Legitimate questions arise on why the President’s favorite pastor was appointed as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng; same Kusi Boateng name used for the registration of the National Cathedral of Ghana at the Office of the Registrar of Companies; same Kusi Boateng name used for the official national cathedral website; same Kusi Boateng name used on all official letterheads and official correspondence, only for presidential approval for a diplomatic passport to be granted in another name — Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

It is also unclear what kind of due diligence, if any, the Akufo-Addo presidential office and their elaborate national security apparatus carried out because if they did they would have discovered this wasn’t a case of a mere alias as the Reverend Minister had double dates of birth, double mothers, double TINs, double Voter ID Cards, different Driving License, different WAEC records and multiple companies registered concurrently under his two distinct identities. These are all matters proven beyond any scintilla of doubt in the Human Rights Court.

Clearly, these latest shocking revelations make the Akufo-Addo presidency deeply complicit and as guilty as sin for actively facilitating and erecting this criminal double identity edifice.

Ghanaians will now fully understand why President Akufo-Addo is unable to fire Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the “National” Cathedral Board of Trustees and why the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Dame government is also unable to initiate criminal prosecution against Kusi Boateng/Adu Gyamfi despite incessantly persecuting political opponents.

But the day of reckoning is fast approaching.