Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala win big at CAF Awards 2023

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala won the top individual prizes for the Men’s and Women’s Footballer of the Year, respectively, at this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.



The glamorous awards ceremony held in the Moroccan city of Marrakech saw numerous footballing individuals and teams honoured for their success under the year of review.

Napoli and Nigeria’s Osimhen, who had a stellar 2023, won the CAF African Player of the Year for the first time, while his compatriot, Oshoala, won her record sixth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year.

Osimhen beat off competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah.



Barcelona and Super Falcons player Oshoala secured the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time. The attacker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions.

Morocco’s Walid Regragui was adjudged CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the Men’s category, recognised for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions won the Men’s National Team of the Year following their semi-final berth record at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Nigeria won the Women’s National Team of the Year award.

The ultimate winners in each category were decided through a voting process involving a panel comprising the CAF Technical Committee, head coaches, national team captains, and media professionals.



Full List of Award Winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)