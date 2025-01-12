Victor Smith Pushes for Foreign Minister Role in John Mahama’s Second Administration

In the ongoing power struggles within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over key appointments in President John Dramani Mahama’s second administration, former Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Victor Smith, is reportedly fighting hard to secure the position of Foreign Minister.

Smith’s push for the role comes amid earlier reports indicating that Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a seasoned lawyer with extensive international maritime experience, was initially expected to be named to the post.

Sources indicate that the announcement of the new batch of ministers, originally scheduled for Friday, 10th January 2025, has been delayed and is now expected either later tonight or on Monday, 13th January 2025. This delay, according to reports, is due to pressure from the Eastern Region Caucus of the NDC, who are lobbying for Victor Smith to be appointed Foreign Minister instead of Mogtari.

Smith’s diplomatic credentials have been showcased by his recent visibility at the Presidential inauguration, where he was seen receiving heads of state and international guests, positioning himself as a suitable candidate for the role. The Eastern Region Caucus is reportedly making a strong case for Smith, citing the substantial number of votes they contributed to Mahama’s re-election as justification for their demand.

Before Smith’s entry into the equation, the position of Foreign Minister was widely believed to be reserved for Joyce Bawa Mogtari. With over 24 years of legal experience and a track record in international maritime law, including her involvement in Ghana’s maritime boundary dispute with Ivory Coast at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), Mogtari was said to have earned the trust of President Mahama. She had reportedly triumphed over competition from other prominent figures, including North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and former Attorney General Marrietta Appiah Oppong Brew.

The ongoing drama surrounding the Foreign Minister appointment highlights the internal power dynamics within the NDC as various factions vie for influence in the new administration. It remains to be seen who will ultimately secure the role in what is shaping up to be a highly contested cabinet selection process.