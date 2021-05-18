The Victoria Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that supports widows and orphans, has presented diapers, toiletries, and food items to an 18-month old baby girl who fell into a neighbour’s hot soup.

The Foundation also gave an unspecified amount of money to help with the hospital bills of the baby’s impending surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hosptal.

The baby, Agnes Annan, has for the past months been receiving treatment at the Tema General Hospital before her referral to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Akua Frema Aniayei, an Executive Member of the Victoria Foundation, who made the presentation, said it was on Facebook that the Founder saw the story by Mrs Gloria Anderson, a Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and decided to help.

Ms Aniayei urged the family to strictly adhere to the advice of the doctors to enable the baby to heal speedily.

She advised parents to pay close attention to their children, especially the younger ones, to save them from such painful situations like baby Agnes had suffered.

Mr Francis Annan, father of the baby, thanked the Foundation for the support and said the gesture was an indication that the family was not alone in those trying times

.

Mrs Anderson, on her part, commended the Victoria Foundation for the show of love and swift response to the appeal for help.

She called on other organisations to go to the aid of the baby.