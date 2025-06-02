Victory Bible Church International Celebrates 40 Years of Impact And God’s Manifold Goodness

On June 2, 1985, exactly 40 years ago today, Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), now one of the leading Charismatic and Pentecostal churches in Ghana, was born with the mandate to “Raise the Foundations of Many Generations.”

VBCI, under the leadership of the Founder and Presiding Bishop, Right Reverend Nii Nabi Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, held its maiden Church service on June 2, 1985, at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra. Over the past 40 years, it has expanded to more than ten countries in four continents (Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe).

The Church currently has over 175 branches in Ghana alone, and its administrative office employs over 50 permanent staff members and several hundred non-permanent staff members. The ministry has 30 consecrated bishops globally who preside over the churches’ 39 global provinces. In all, VBCI has 250 local branches known as sanctuaries.

The mission of VBCI is “Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” anchored on the verse of scripture in the book of Isaiah chapter 58:12, which states, “And they that shall be of thee shall build the old waste places: thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; and thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in.”

ANNIVERSARY LAUNCH

On Sunday, 26 January 2025, at its headquarters church, Dominion Sanctuary, in Accra, the church launched the 40th anniversary celebration and unveiled the anniversary logo. Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi said that over the last 40 years and under his leadership, VBCI had been able to sustain the ministry by the Grace of God and by ensuring that it not only focuses on the spiritual needs of its members but also their physical well-being.

He noted that the church is both an organization and an organism. While the organism focuses on spiritual things, the organization has paid attention to the members’ material and physical needs, which has gone a long way in keeping the church united and vibrant.

“One of the things we do not play with is the organizational dimension. If you see churches struggling, they have underrated the organizational dimension, which deals with putting the soul and body together. If you teach people how to go to heaven and not how to survive here on earth, it will be tough for them,” Bishop Tackie-Yarboi remarked.

CELEBRATION ACTIVITIES

A series of events will mark the 40th anniversary celebrations, including a conference featuring renowned international speakers, outdoor crusades/street evangelism, a musical concert showcasing gospel artists from VBCI and other ministries, community outreach programs and charity events, a health walk, and a health screening.

There will also be church commemorative projects (specific communities with Branch Churches would be identified for particular projects like classroom blocks with all the necessary supporting facilities, boreholes, and clinic renovations as needed.

Others include Youth-centric events that will be organized to create a unique platform for young people to know their worth, receive guidance to prepare for leadership and thrive, create a safe space to address their challenges, and know their contribution is appreciated. The 40th anniversary will be climaxed with a week-long international gathering known as the “Wonderful Jesus Conference” in October 2025.

ABOUT VBCI

Victory Bible Church International is a vibrant and dynamic Charismatic Christian commission headquartered in Accra, Ghana. The Church is founded on biblical principles and aims to spread the message of hope, love, and redemption through Jesus Christ.

Through the leadership of the Presiding Bishop Nii Nabi Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, the Ministry has become a beacon of hope and spiritual guidance, serving millions in Ghana and abroad.

As a commission, VBCI is committed to equipping our members to be rooted in God’s Word so that they will not be deceived but faithful disciples of Jesus who can raise other firm believers. The overarching objective is empowering believers to become Jesus Christ’s disciples, fostering spiritual growth, community service, and evangelism.

VBCI envisions a transformed Ghana and beyond through strong generations of dedicated and obedient Christian families, where the gospel impacts individuals, families, and communities, and they live out their faith in practical ways.