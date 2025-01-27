Victory Bible Church International Outdoors Year-Long Activities To Celebrate Ruby Anniversary

Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), one of the leading charismatic churches in Ghana, has announced a year-long programme of activities to celebrate its 40th anniversary since its establishment. This was at a service held on Sunday, 26 January 2025 at its headquarters church, Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie-Baah Yard in Accra.

VBCI, under the leadership of the founder and Presiding Bishop, Right Reverend Nii Nabi Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, began on June 2, 1985, at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, and has expanded to six countries in four continents (Africa, Asia, Americas, and Europe) over the last 40 years.

The Church currently has over 175 branches in Ghana alone, and its administrative office employs 25 permanent staff members and several hundreds of nonpermanent staff members. The ministry has 30 consecrated Bishops globally who preside over the churches 39 global provinces. In all, VBCI has 250 local branches known as sanctuaries.

The mission of VBCI is “Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” anchored on the verse of scripture in the book of Isaiah chapter 58:12, which states, “And they that shall be of thee shall build the old waste places: thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; and thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in.”

Colourful launch

Several hundreds of VBCI members who gathered for the anniversary launch praised and worshipped God for what the church says is the goodness of Good over the last forty years of the church’s existence and impact on society. Two senior bishops of the church, Bishops Emmanuel Ackun, and Cornelius Adjah-Cofie at the event took turns to recount the ups and downs, highs and lows of the 40-year journey they have had with the Founder and Presiding Bishop, Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi.

During the unveiling of the 40th-anniversary logo and t-shirt, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi’s history, growth, and vision for the future. He indicated that VBCI’s journey has been tough, but through it all, the unseen hand of God had been ever-present and directed his path to lead the church into pleasant places.

Focus of VBCI

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi said that over the last 40 years and under his leadership, VBCI had been able to sustain the ministry by the Grace of God and by ensuring that it does not only focus on the spiritual needs of its members but also on their physical well-being.

He noted that the church is both an organization and an organism. While the organism focuses on spiritual things, the organization has paid attention to the material and physical needs of the members, and that has gone a long way in keeping the church united and vibrant.

“One of the things we do not play with is the organizational dimension. If you see churches that are struggling, it means that they have underrated the organizational dimension, which deals with putting soul and body together. If you teach people how to go to heaven and you don’t teach them how to survive here on earth, it is going to be tough for them,” Bishop Tackie-Yarboi remarked.

The 40th-anniversary celebrations will be marked by a series of events, including a conference featuring renowned international speakers, outdoor crusades/street evangelism, a musical concert showcasing gospel artists from VBCI and other ministries, community outreach programs and charity events, a health walk, and a health screening.

There will also be church commemorative

projects (specific communities with Branch Churches would be identified for specific projects like classroom blocks with all the necessary supporting facilities, boreholes, and clinic renovations as needed.

Others include Youth-centric events will also be organized to create a unique platform for young people to know their worth, receive guidance to prepare for leadership and thrive, create a safe space to address their challenges and know their contribution is appreciated. The 40th anniversary will be climaxed with a week-long international gathering known as the “Wonderful Jesus Conference” in October 2025.

About VBCI

Victory Bible Church International is a vibrant and dynamic Charismatic Christian commission headquartered in Accra, Ghana. The Church is founded on biblical principles and aims to spread the message of hope, love, and redemption through Jesus Christ.

Through the leadership of the Presiding Bishop Nii Nabi Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, the Ministry has grown into a beacon of hope and spiritual guidance, serving millions in Ghana and Abroad.

As a commission, VBCI is committed to equipping our members to be rooted and grounded in God’s Word so that they will not be deceived; but be true disciples of Jesus who can also raise up other strong believers.

The overarching objective is to empower believers to become Disciples of Jesus Christ, fostering spiritual growth, community service, and evangelism.

VBCI envisions a transformed Ghana and beyond through strong generations of dedicated and obedient Christian families, where the gospel impacts individuals, families, and communities, and they live out their faith in practical ways.