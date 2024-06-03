Victory for Angola: Petro de Luanda Claims 2024 Basketball Africa League Title

Angola’s Club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda (Petro de Luanda) clinched the 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship, defeating Libya’s Al Ahly Ly Sporting Club 107-94 in a thrilling final in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday evening.

Petro de Luanda dominated the game with 48 rebounds to 32, and 26 assists to 18. They also managed nine steals.

The path to the championship was tumultuous for Petro de Luanda, contrasting with the flawless postseason campaign of the Libyan club. Al Ahly Ly had previously defeated Cape Town Tigers, the reigning champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt, and Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria, entering the final as the only undefeated team in the BAL Playoffs.

Petro de Luanda’s journey included a narrow 70-67 loss to US Monastir in their opening postseason game. However, they rebounded with victories over AS Douanes and Cape Town Tigers, setting the stage for their final triumph.

This victory marks Petro de Luanda’s second continental title, following their win at the 2015 FIBA Africa Champions Cup.