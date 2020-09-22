Arturo Vidal made his return to Italian Serie A as Inter Milan announced the Chilean’s arrival from Barcelona on Tuesday.

Having played for Juventus for four seasons, the 33-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2015, before moving to Barcelona in 2018.

In his two years at Camp Nou, the Chilean midfielder has added another league winner’s medal to his collection, making it an incredible eight leagues in row in three different countries.

“FC Barcelona and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Arturo Vidal. The Italian club will pay FC Barcelona 1 million euros in variables,” read a statement from Barcelona.

According to Italian media outlets, Vidal has signed a two-year contract with the Nerazzurri including an option for a third year.