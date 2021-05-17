Ghanaian Afrobeats/Afro Dancehall songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known as MzVee is out with a brand new music video for her song ‘Vanity’.

Off the ‘InVEEncible’ album, ‘Vanity’ features afrobeats sensation and ‘Visa’ hitmaker Kelvynboy.

‘Vanity’ all-in-all is a motivational song that tackles the recent menace of acquiring quick money. It talks about humility in the quest for success as well as gratitude to God for every achievement.

The song’s timing is right, as reports of money rituals especially among teenagers and the youth have taken over the media space in the past few months.

The official video dropped today, May 14, and is available HERE.

Maintaining her ongoing buzz and amazing run of back-to-back hit songs since her unprecedented comeback last year, ‘Vanity’ is expected to take the music scene by storm.

According to MzVee, every earthly acquisition including cars, houses, businesses, etc are all vanity and would eventually, fade away, hence the need for people to endeavor to take life slowly.

She advised listeners to be humble, patient, and prayerful in order to be guided on the right path to follow.

Commenting on the release, MzVee revealed that this particular song had to be outdooreed given the hike in cases of young people engaging in internet fraud, money rituals, etc due to their quest for fast money.

“We as the youth need to understand certain basic principles. I have a huge platform and influence via my music and I’ll be shooting myself in the foot if I do not tackle issues of this nature.”

On why Kelvynboy was chosen for the record, MzVee intimated that “Kelvynboy has a story. He has been through thick and thin and came out victorious. I do not see anyone better-placed, coupled with the afrobeats feel I needed on the sound.”

Kelvynboy on his part noted in his lyrics, “stop worshiping your treasures, remember nothing lasts forever.” He also advised listeners to cultivate the habit of saving money.

The ‘MoMo’ composer expressed gratitude to Vee for putting him on the song. He noted “Vera is a super-talented woman and the theme of the song, coming from a woman, just did it for me. We need more educative collaborations like this.”

The Samsney produced mid-tempo instrumental features soothing strings laced with afro-kicks to bring out an African taste.

‘Vanity’ is the fifth single off Vera’s latest album and the official video was directed by The Boldz.

Listen to InVEEncible album

Shot in a neatly created studio, the visuals see both acts perform the song in most parts of the video.

The all-white background had a white piano on the set, with some masquerades clad in all white to portray the actual message in the song.

MzVee has since the album release on December 11, 2020, put out three videos off the masterpiece.

The highly-acclaimed singer is on the road to establishing herself as a household name on the entire continent and ultimately the rest of the world.

‘Hallelujah’ featuring Medikal, ‘Balance’ featuring Sarkodie, and ‘You Alone’. ‘Baddest Boss’ featuring Mugeez was dropped prior to the album release.

About InVEEncible

Tracks

The body of work contains twelve records plus an outro and sees production from highly-acclaimed Willis beats.

Features

It features international and local stars including Nigerian rap sensation Falz, UK’s Kojo Funds, and Ghana’s Sarkodie.

Other revered musicians who made appearances include Ghana’s Medikal, Mugeez, Kelvynboy, vocal powerhouse Efya, and Tanzania’s Navy Kenzo

Producers

Producers on the project are Kizzy, 106, Samsney, and Afro Shi.

Streams

‘InVEEncible’ has garnered around two million streams across all platforms. Videos released so far have about three million streams cumulatively.

‘InVEEncible’ is tipped to be Vee’s most successful album, considering the lineup of features and pre and post publicity campaign.

Link to vanity video here: