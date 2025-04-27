Video: How Fishermen, Borteyfio Families Lure Unsuspecting Land Developers To Buy Woodfields’ Land At Bortey-man 

Video intercepted by this news outlet exposed how some recalcitrant members of Fishermen and Borteyfio families from Nungua Traditional Area were publicly offering for the sale of acres of land located at Bortey-man Omanjor belonging to Woodfields Development Company Limited.

The video showed how these miscreants have advertised on social media platforms, particularly Tik Tok, luring prospective land buyers to visit their website called Landbankestate.com to do land transactions with them by way of buying the Woodfields already owned lands at Bortey-man Omanjor in the Greater Accra Region.

The ring leader of these miscreants was heard in the video bragging on how they had hired the armed soldiers or military personnel to protect them to illegally and unlawfully sell the said plots of land at Bortey-man Omanjor to unsuspecting land buyers.

The video also showed how these miscreants had mounted makeshift structures on the said land in question and busily smoking weed, also known as cannabis or Indian hemp.

The ring leader was heard calling on prospective land developers to bring GH₵200,000.00 to buy plot of land at Borteyman Omanjor, popularly known as Chrematinville, Accra.

He claims in the video that this was the last land which was left at Borteyman Omanjor and that the prospective land the buyers should hurriedly contact them to purchase the plots of the land.

However, the these criminal activities of these individuals from Nungua had been brought to the attention of Woodfields Development Company Limited for which the company has cautioned prospective land and property buyers against dealing with members of Fishermen family from Nungua with questionable identities.

According to the company, there is the need for everyone who intends to buy land at Bortey-man Omanjor in the Greater Accra Region or housing property to do all the necessary checks and establish the authenticity of their documents before making payments.

In view of that, the company has advised the general public to always contact them in having a fruitful business deals with land at Borteyman Omanjor that will not inconvenience them in the future.

The company has vehemently denied allegations linking the company to activities of landguards, setting the record straight that the company is a rightful owner of the land at Bortey-man Omanjor

The company pointed out that it is a law abiding entity and would not engage in acts that contravenes the laws of the land.

The company’s reaction follows a current media publication alleging that the owner of Comet Properties Limited and Woodfields Development Company Limited, Nana Odeneho Kweku Kyeremateng has hired landguards and police from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to arrest and harrass some members of Fishermen Family at Nungua on the land at Bortey-man Omanjor in Accra.

In said viral publication, the Fishermen Family at Nungua led by Nii Bonsu Gbetsorlor in a press conference held on Friday April 18, 2025 alleged of rampant intimidation and harrasment meted out to them by Police and landguards, being allegedly orchestrated Nana Odeneho Kweku Kyeremateng on the said land at Bortey-man Omanjor.

According to the family, Mr Kyeremanteng has allegedly connived with the leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to harras them by causing unlawfully arrests on innocent family members who have done no wrongs.

He indicated that fishermen Family owns over hundred acres of land at Bortey-man near Kyeremanteng’s Estate years later, Mr Kyeremanteng begun to claim ownership of the said land so the matter was brought to High Court and Fishermen family won after Court ruling.

The publication asserted that after the High Court Ruling, Mr Kyeremanteng and his cohort have connived with the Accra police to intimidate the family members whenever they step on the land hence, they are calling on the IGP to call the Greater Accra police command to order.

In that the publication, the family members warned If Kyeremanteng thinks he has a case why doesn’t go to appeals court but rather using money to influence police and landguards to bully people on our land.

Nii Bonsu on behalf of the family charged the lnspector General of Police (IGP) COP Christian Tetteh Yehonu and National Security Minister to intervene and make peace prevail.

But in a a counter press conference held on Thursday April 24, 2025 in Accra, the Director of Operations and Public Affairs, Benard Kusi Appau

emphasised company commitment to upholding the rule of law and adhering to due process in resolving issues, rather than taking matters into its own.

He clarified the company’s lawful acquisition and continuous occupation of the land since 2003, calling out what he described as a campaign of “lies by individuals with doubtful identities.”

Mr. Appau categorically distinguished Woodfields Development Company from its sister firm Comet Properties, both subsidiaries of Groupe Chrematin, founded by renowned lawyer and real estate magnate, Nana Odeneho Kyeremateng.

According to Mr Appau, the dispute stems from a long-standing agreement with the Nungua Stool and a legal battle over 1,650 acres of public land, previously known as the Nungua Farms.

He traced the origin of Woodfields’ involvement to a 2003 contract where the company funded litigation and negotiations to reclaim the land for the Nungua Stool from the government, at a cost of over $20.5 million.

Despite the company’s investment and a 2012 consent judgment affirming its entitlement to 217 acres of the land, Appau lamented attempts by land guards and self-styled traditional leaders to encroach and unlawfully sell portions of the property.

He accused certain individuals, including members of the Borteyfio family, of engaging in double sales and criminal encroachments.

Appau also criticized a 2021 High Court ruling that questioned the validity of Woodfields’ site plans due to technical plotting stamp issues, which the company has since appealed.

“The stamps are present on our original documents. We believe in the rule of law,” he said, adding that a stay of execution was granted and remains in force.

He concluded with a firm message: “Laws must work in Ghana. We will not allow criminals to destroy our roads, utilities, and investments without consequence.”

The company’s statements come as tensions rise over land disputes in Accra’s rapidly urbanizing eastern corridor.

He also warned prospective buyers not to deal or buy land from those faceless and illegitimate individuals.

According to him, Woodsfield Company does not engage land guards in its operations but always engages the police in ensuring that the right things are done.

He said, there is every documentary evidence that proves ownership of the said land as belonging to the company.