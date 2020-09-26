Fast-rising New York-based Ghanaian afropop artist Neena has released her latest single “Toxic Love” produced by Ipaapi.

The song comes with a well-directed video shot at some selected locations in the United States.

According to the Watch You crooner, “Toxic Love resonates with the emotional pain the is born at the heart of some marriages and relationships, and the very compromise that becomes venomous.”

She added the song is available online on major digital streaming and distribution platforms including YouTube.

Neena urged her fans and followers to continue supporting her music indicating she’ll have a lot in stock in the coming months.

Source: Abdul- Hanan