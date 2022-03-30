VIDEO: NPP GERMANY Blasts NDC party, Majority saying Economic Hardship is a Global thing

The Communications Director of the Germany Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Osei Boateng has descended heavily on the main opposition NDC for peddling lies against the Akufo-Addo led government.

“The NDC thought they could deceive Ghanaians by their propaganda and fabricated lies. They treated us like slaves when they were in power. Ghanaians experienced total ‘Dumsor’ low power shortages for over four years. They made a lot of people lose their jobs and even their marriages, these economic hardships were brought upon us by the NDC, it was bad,” he stated.

Nana Osei Boateng made this known in a viral video making rounds on social media.

He again recalled and revisited how the NDC government created a system of unemployment during their tenure.

“Majority of Ghanaians became unemployed under the NDC. Teachers’ and Nursing Trainee allowances were scraped. In fact, it was their time that the unemployed graduates association came into existence, not that alone, they also closed down some companies that were providing sustainable jobs to the people as well.”

On the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Akufo-Addo-led government has been able to manage and provide sustainable support across all sectors.

Nana Osei Boateng hinted that the NPP led by Nana Akufo-Addo created a lot of job opportunities for Ghanaians and also helped some businesses with some relief funding to inject into their business during the pandemic era.

“Nana Akufo-Addo made a significant impact in the lives of Ghanaians during the deadly COVID-19 era. He was able to build and construct factories, created jobs, supported individuals and companies with proper incentives among others”, he revealed.