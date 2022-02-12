Pan-Africa Heritage Museum and City coming up in Ghana

The biggest one-stop-shop African heritage location, Pan-Africa Heritage City is coming up in Ghana, on a 75-acre land one kilometer off the Winneba – Cape Coast High street.

The city, estimated to cost US$50 million, will house the biggest museum on the continent – the Pan-African Heritage Museum (PAHM) on a 10-acre land.

Along with the Museum comes the Pan-Africa Herbal Village with Chalets, Pan-Africa Information Resource and Innovation Center, The African Food House, The Heroes and Heroines Park, and The Palace of African Kingdoms.

There will also be accommodation facilities, a shopping mall, a 24/7 theater that showcases African movies and performing arts, as well as a large event center for national and international festivals and outdoor events.

The Heritage City will also eventually house the Africa University College of Communications (AUCC), founded by one of Ghana’s and Africa’s illustrious sons, Kojo Yankah, who is also the vision bearer of PAHM and the Heritage City.

Already, local and global teams been raising support across the world for the project, and so far a whopping 150,000 plus pieces of relics have been donated by one person for the museum, plus donations from many other sources.

But opportunities still exist for corporate Ghana/Africa as well as families and individuals interested in the preservation of African heritage, and passionate about technology, education, sustainability, youth employment and economic empowerment in Africa to stamp their feet in this historic monument and help create opportunities for the future generations.