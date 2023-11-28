Vietnam becomes world’s second-largest shrimp supplier

Vietnam has emerged as the world’s second-largest shrimp supplier, accounting for 13 percent to 14 percent of the total global value, Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country is exporting shrimp to about 100 countries and territories across the world, said the report, citing the General Department of Fisheries under the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam’s five biggest shrimp export markets are Europe, the United States, Japan, China and the Republic of Korea.

During the 2010-2023 period, Vietnam has a brackish water shrimp farming area of 644,000 to 737,000 hectares, according to the report.

According to the Vietnam Customs, in the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam’s shrimp export revenue reached 2.8 billion U.S. dollars, down 24 percent year on year.