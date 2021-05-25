Ivory
Ivory

The national police in Huila province, Angola, has detained a Vietnamese national for possession of 20 kg of ivory prohibited for trade, according to Jose Chimuco, the director of press office of the national police in Huila.

The arrest took place when the Vietnamese man tried to cross the border post of Huila province, Chimuco said Monday, adding that the suspect hired a 47-year old Angolan for the transportation of the six pieces of ivory inside a minivan.

Local authorities say the killing of elephants in Huila’s National Park has been a constant practice, given that so far in the month of May, at least seven poachers were arrested after admitting selling ivory.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleBBC to review editorial practice after Diana interview
Next articleUN fund to help IGAD countries harmonize remittance policies
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here