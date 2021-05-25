The national police in Huila province, Angola, has detained a Vietnamese national for possession of 20 kg of ivory prohibited for trade, according to Jose Chimuco, the director of press office of the national police in Huila.

The arrest took place when the Vietnamese man tried to cross the border post of Huila province, Chimuco said Monday, adding that the suspect hired a 47-year old Angolan for the transportation of the six pieces of ivory inside a minivan.

Local authorities say the killing of elephants in Huila’s National Park has been a constant practice, given that so far in the month of May, at least seven poachers were arrested after admitting selling ivory.