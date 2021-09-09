Vigorous education needed to curb teenage pregnancy in Central Region – DOVVSU

The Central Regional office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) has called for intensive education and sensitization to protect and secure the future of the girl-child to prevent the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in the Region.

According to the Office, in order for the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), women and girls needed to be empowered with the required knowledge on reproductive health rights to create gender equality and boost their wellbeing.

Conscious efforts must therefore, be made by all stakeholders to intensify awareness creation on back-to-school and re-entry interventions at all levels.

DSP Sakyi made the call at a meeting organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) with Funds from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The meeting was aimed at accessing the progress and challenges on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and Gender inequalities with about 60 faith-based youth group leaders.

DSP Appiah Sakyi, Central Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU who made the call, said teenage pregnancy and child marriage were hindering the progress of the youth in the Region and required collective efforts from stakeholders, including queen mothers to curb the menace.

He explained that young girls needed to know their reproductive rights to fight for them and this could be better achieved, if leaders of faith-based groups and Queen Mothers got involved.

Mr Fosu Anim, the Regional Director of NYA, said the meeting was to create improvement in the knowledge, attitude, skills and practices of religious leaders towards increasing participation in quality reproductive health services.

He called on all faith-based organisations to be actively involved in empowering the youth on Adolescent Sexuality and its related issues.

Mr Allan Paintsil, Focal person of UNFPA, urged participants to be committed and dedicated in working to eliminate teenage pregnancy in the Region.

He charged them to intensify their sensitization and teaching skills to help informed of girls of the consequences of the menace.