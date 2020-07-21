…More Headmasters Call For Support From Schools Sanitation Tour Programme

Following the re‒opening of Senior High Schools (SHS) for final and second year students in Ghana by the Government, One‒on–One Foundation, the premier NGO and leading Schools’ Health Ambassadors in the country that has been carrying out comprehensive Schools’ Sanitation programmes involving Health Education, Personal Hygiene and Environmental Sanitation in Senior High Schools across the country since 2014, was given official permission by the G.E.S to carry out the programme in the selected senior high schools as part of the COVID–19 preventive measures.

Within a period of just three weeks, the Foundation has been able to carry out the programme in 20 Senior High Schools across five regions in the country, “defeating” spirogyra, “uprooting” germs and “annihilating” virus in the Dormitories, Dining Halls and Washrooms in all the Senior High School visited.

Due to the successful implementation of the program which involved health education and practical scrubbing and cleaning exercises, invitations from several other Senior High Schools have keptflooding the offices of One–On–One Foundation for the programme in their respective schools.

Miss Sarah Awini, general manager of One-On-One Foundation said the exercise in the schools has been exciting as the students are very interested in cleaning and making their environment tidy.

She noted that the washing competition was a marvel to watch as the students displayed real dedication and enthusiasm.

She commended Unilever for the support, and hoped the programme will reach other schools as more heads are calling on One-On-One Foundation to come to their schools.

Mr. Willie Ocansey, Communications Director of the Foundation urged the students to be very disciplines in this pandemic era, and abide by the health and safety protocols.

He tasked them to learn seriously to catch up with the missing days of classes during the lockdown.

