Vim Lady Criticizes Captain Smart for Disrespectful Remarks About Business Mogul Kweku Oteng

Broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, known as Vim Lady, has publicly criticized her colleague, Blessed Godsbarin Smart, also known as Captain Smart, for his comments regarding prominent business figure Kweku Oteng.

Speaking on her “Gyaso Gyaso” program on Okay FM, Vim Lady condemned Captain Smart’s remarks as disrespectful and ungrateful, claiming he had crossed a line.

Captain Smart, on his Onua TV show, insinuated that he was not like Oteng, accusing the businessman of engaging in dubious activities such as infidelity. Vim Lady refuted these allegations, calling them unwarranted and unjust.

She reminded Captain Smart of the crucial role Oteng had played in his career, noting how the businessman had provided him with several opportunities that helped shape his professional journey. Vim Lady emphasized that such gestures of support should be met with gratitude, not public criticism.

“Captain Smart, this behavior is unacceptable,” she said. “You don’t go around tarnishing the reputation of someone who gave you countless opportunities and helped you build your career.”

Vim Lady also recounted how Oteng had supported Captain Smart during a critical period, paying him for two years without requiring work, while he transitioned from Adom FM to his media conglomerate. She urged that such generosity deserved recognition, not public disparagement.

“Mr. Oteng invested in you and gave you the platform to grow. How many employers would do that? Gratitude is key. You can’t bite the hand that once fed you and expect to thrive,” she added. “This attitude will only damage your credibility.”