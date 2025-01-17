Vim Lady Endorses Ablah Dzifa Gomashie as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, better known as Vim Lady, has publicly praised Hon. Ablah Dzifa Gomashie following her nomination as Ghana’s new Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

In a show of support, Vim Lady lauded Gomashie’s vast experience in the creative industry and her deep understanding of the sector.

“Hon Dzifa Gomashie dier, overqualified oh. When she was the top actress in Ghana, many in this generation were not even born,” Vim Lady remarked, highlighting Gomashie’s long-standing presence and influence in the creative world. She further expressed confidence in the nominee’s ability to lead the ministry, calling her “a senior creative person who understands the industry better than most people.”

Gomashie’s appointment has sparked excitement within the creative industry, with many celebrating her extensive background. Known for her work as a veteran actress, producer, and screenwriter, Gomashie has been an influential figure in Ghana’s cultural landscape for decades. She also previously served as the Deputy Minister of Tourism under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration from 2013 to 2017, during the tenure of President John Dramani Mahama.

Her deep commitment to preserving Ghanaian traditions is reflected in her role as a queen mother in the Aflao Traditional Area, where she has championed initiatives aimed at preserving local customs while driving community development.

Currently the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in Ketu South, Gomashie’s political and creative expertise makes her a compelling choice for the ministry, according to Vim Lady, who believes her experience in both fields positions her well to further the growth of Ghana’s tourism, culture, and creative arts sector.

In light of this, many in the industry and beyond are optimistic that Gomashie’s leadership will foster a new era of progress and innovation in the creative arts, culture, and tourism sectors in Ghana.