Vim Lady Praises Mahama’s Appointments, Predicts Long-Term NDC Dominance

Media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has heaped praise on former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent appointments, describing them as a testament to his appreciation for loyalty and dedication.

Speaking on her Gyaso Gyaso program, which aired live on social media, Vim Lady lauded Mahama for rewarding individuals who stood by him during his time in opposition, calling it a strategic move that strengthens the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“President Mahama has shown that he values loyalty. He has rewarded the hardworking individuals who stayed with him through difficult times,” Vim Lady stated. She specifically highlighted the appointment of Abeiku Santana as Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of Santana’s support and dedication. “Abeiku Santana’s appointment is well deserved. It shows that Mahama does not forget those who support him. This is the kind of leadership that strengthens a party,” she remarked.

Vim Lady went on to predict that if Mahama continues to demonstrate such qualities while effectively governing the country, the NDC could remain in power for a long time, keeping the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in opposition. “If Mahama keeps working like this, the NDC will be in power for a very long time. The NPP will struggle to come back,” she declared.

In contrast, Vim Lady criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo’s approach to appointments, accusing him of favoring friends and family over loyal party members. “Akufo-Addo’s government has been about family and friends, ignoring the real party people who worked for him,” she said.

Vim Lady’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among some Ghanaians who view Mahama’s recent moves as a strategic effort to consolidate support within the NDC and appeal to the broader electorate. By rewarding loyalty and prioritizing inclusivity, Mahama appears to be positioning himself and his party as a viable alternative to the current administration.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the next election cycle, Mahama’s approach to governance and appointments could play a pivotal role in shaping public perception and voter behavior. For now, Vim Lady’s endorsement underscores the potential impact of Mahama’s leadership style on the NDC’s future prospects.