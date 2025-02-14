Vim Lady Slams Ken Ofori Atta’s Legacy in Government

Broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has delivered a scathing critique of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

In her view, his time in power left him with no sympathy, not only within his own New Patriotic Party but among ordinary Ghanaians as well. She recalled how his unpopularity became so pronounced that even members of his party once petitioned for his removal—a move that went unheeded by the president.

Vim Lady’s comments reflect a broader sentiment about accountability in public office. “No one in the NPP is sympathetic to Ken Ofori Atta because of how he handled himself while in power. Even the ordinary Ghanaian is not sympathetic. The Akans have always said that power is transient,” she remarked. Her words underscore a belief that leadership should be exercised with humility and care, qualities she finds lacking in Ofori Atta’s tenure.

Adding another layer to her criticism, Vim Lady raised serious questions about the handling of evidence by the Office of the Special Prosecutor. She wondered whether the office had indeed gathered sufficient evidence to prosecute Ofori Atta, only to be blocked by the former president’s government—an allegation fueled by the minister’s familial ties to the president. This suggestion of political interference has sparked further debate about the integrity of governmental institutions and the need for unbiased justice.

Her pointed observations not only question Ofori Atta’s legacy but also invite a broader discussion on the standards of governance and the mechanisms in place to hold leaders accountable for their actions while in power.