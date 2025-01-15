Vim Lady Supports Privatization of Ghana’s Energy Sector, Calls for Dismissal of Corrupt ECG Officials

Afia Pokua, known widely as Vim Lady, has added her voice to the ongoing debate regarding the proposed privatization of Ghana’s energy sector.

The proposal, put forward by Energy Minister-Designate John Abdulai Jinapor, comes in response to the mounting debt crisis plaguing the sector, which Jinapor has warned could destabilize the country’s economy.

On her platform, Vim Lady expressed her support for the privatization initiative, arguing that the sector’s current structure is unsustainable. She also called for the removal of certain officials within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), accusing them of corruption and inefficiencies.

“If we continue to allow some of these individuals to remain in key positions, the sector will collapse under the weight of corruption,” Vim Lady remarked. “There are far too many instances of prepaid meters going unaccounted for, and someone has to answer for this.”

Vim Lady further recalled a similar privatization proposal made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during their time in office, but criticized the former administration for what she described as a lack of transparency and integrity in their approach.

“Before they left office, the NPP also tried to privatize the energy sector, but their motives were questionable,” she said. “Instead of following proper procurement processes, they wanted to hand it over to their cronies like Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and his associates under the guise of privatization.”

She emphasized that under Ghana’s procurement laws, companies interested in acquiring state entities must submit tenders, with the contract being awarded to the most competitive bidder. “The rules are clear,” she asserted. “Every company must present a bid, and the one offering the best terms wins. But the NPP wanted to secretly sell off the ECG to their friends for personal profit.”

Vim Lady’s remarks have fueled further discussions about the future of Ghana’s energy sector, highlighting both the potential benefits of privatization and the need for accountability and transparency in its execution.