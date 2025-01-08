Vincent Ekow Assafuah Advocates for Long-Term Parliamentary Service to Drive Meaningful Change

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old-Tafo, has once again emphasized the importance of long-term service in office for legislators to effectively bring about change.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, monitored by MyNewsGH, Assafuah shared his belief that MPs need to serve multiple terms in order to build the experience necessary to navigate the complexities of lawmaking and become more effective advocates for their constituents.

“When MPs serve for multiple terms, they build up the experience that helps them understand how to navigate the complexities of lawmaking and represent their people more effectively,” Assafuah said.

He pointed out that, over time, MPs enhance their skills, build networks, and develop a deeper understanding of the issues that matter most to their communities.

Responding to the common argument that new candidates bring fresh perspectives, Assafuah argued that such views were often short-sighted. He highlighted the benefits of political continuity, asserting that a seasoned MP’s knowledge of the political landscape and their community’s specific needs cannot be easily replicated by a newcomer.

“A seasoned MP has a deeper understanding of both the political landscape and the specific needs of their community,” Assafuah stated. “That expertise and familiarity cannot be replicated easily by someone new to the job.”