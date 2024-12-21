Vincent Ekow Assafuah and GII Criticize ORAL as Unconstitutional and Populist

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the newly-formed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee, dismissing it as an unconstitutional body without legal standing.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 21, Assafuah emphasized that ORAL lacks the investigative and prosecutorial powers necessary to address anti-corruption issues. He pointed to existing institutions, such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), as adequate bodies equipped to handle such matters. According to Assafuah, ORAL’s formation represents a populist move that will ultimately achieve little.

Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), echoed Assafuah’s concerns, criticizing ORAL as a superficial gesture intended to appease the public rather than provide a meaningful solution to corruption. In her comments on the same TV3 program, Addah stressed that President-elect John Mahama’s focus should have been on strengthening existing institutions, rather than creating new committees. She noted that past governments, including President Akufo-Addo’s administration, had also formed similar committees, which ultimately failed to deliver tangible results. Addah argued that instead of creating ORAL, Mahama should have encouraged the public to channel their corruption concerns to established institutions like the OSP and CHRAJ.

Mahama, however, clarified that ORAL is not intended to conduct investigations. Rather, the committee will serve as a point of contact for the public to report allegations of corruption, which will then be forwarded to the appropriate state institutions for further action. Mahama explained that the committee would function solely to collect and organize evidence, with no budget or payments associated with it, and that it would not engage in any investigative work directly.

Both Assafuah and Addah’s critiques highlight concerns about the effectiveness of ORAL, questioning whether it will ultimately contribute to the fight against corruption or serve as a temporary and symbolic measure.