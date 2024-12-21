Vincent Ekow Assafuah Criticizes ORAL for Allegations Without Evidence

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has strongly criticized the newly-formed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, accusing its members of making baseless corruption allegations against innocent people.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 21, Assafuah argued that the team is throwing out figures and accusations without providing proper explanations or justifications.

“They are just playing to the gallery, doing politics with it and hunting innocent people. They are bound to fail,” he stated. He further warned that the members of ORAL are exposing themselves to defamation suits, given the lack of concrete evidence supporting their claims.

Assafuah also pointed out that ORAL is not a legally established body, labeling it as “unconstitutional” and asserting that it has no legal basis. “This is an unconstitutional body that has no legal basis. It is simply a populist approach. We have institutions like EOCO, OSP, and CHRAJ that can address anti-corruption issues. The committee doesn’t have investigative or prosecutorial powers,” he added.

Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), echoed Assafuah’s concerns, describing ORAL as a “populist idea” and suggesting that President-elect John Mahama could have adopted a more effective approach to combat corruption. She noted that the formation of similar committees in the past had not yielded significant results.

“We have the institutions of the state, and the better approach for Mahama was to have directed the people to send their concerns to the OSP or CHRAJ,” Addah said. “We are a people who have decided that we will pursue a democracy and have built institutions for us. So if leadership wants some people to receive the information and send it to the institution, then there is an issue. We support the call to fight corruption, but our institutions must be allowed to do this process.”

President-elect Mahama, in response to criticism, clarified that the ORAL team’s role is not to investigate individuals. Rather, he explained that the team will serve as a focal point for collecting and organizing corruption-related evidence, which will then be forwarded to the appropriate state institutions for further action.

“ORAL is not going to be investigating people. It is going to gather evidence and pass on the evidence to the institutions that are supposed to do that kind of work,” Mahama said. He also clarified that the team does not expect any payment and that there is no budget associated with it.

Despite the criticisms, Mahama maintains that ORAL’s purpose is to gather useful information from the public and pass it on to the relevant authorities in the fight against corruption.