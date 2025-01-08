Vincent Ekow Assafuah Questions Feasibility of Mahama’s Tax Promise

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has raised important concerns about the practicality of President John Dramani Mahama’s ambitious promise to abolish the controversial E-Levy and other taxes within his first 120 days in office.

While Mahama’s pledge struck a chord during his campaign, Assafuah warned that such promises might face considerable challenges when it comes to implementation.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Point Blank, Assafuah noted that Mahama’s assertion of canceling taxes like the E-Levy and Betting Tax was made before assuming office, and he expressed doubts about the feasibility of fulfilling such commitments within a short time frame. “John Mahama said that within the first 120 days, he is going to cancel the E-Levy, Betting Tax, etc. This was before he took over the reins of government. He is now trying to rationalize the minds of the Ghanaian people, but it may not be easy to implement such promises,” Assafuah remarked.

The NPP MP emphasized that the taxes Mahama intends to scrap were not arbitrarily introduced, but were necessary measures implemented during the previous administration to support the country’s economy. While the taxes were deeply unpopular with citizens, Assafuah suggested that the government may eventually recognize their necessity to address Ghana’s fiscal challenges.

“These taxes are necessary,” he said, pointing out that the challenge for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wasn’t just about introducing the taxes, but the failure to effectively communicate their purpose to the public. Assafuah believes the NPP’s struggle in explaining critical policies, such as the E-Levy, played a significant role in the party’s defeat in the 2024 election.

Assafuah’s comments offer a sobering reminder of the complexity of governance, particularly when managing public expectations. While Mahama’s tax promises resonated with voters, the road ahead could prove difficult in balancing political pledges with the economic realities of governance. His reflections underscore the challenges that new administrations face when inheriting fiscal policies and attempting to quickly change course.