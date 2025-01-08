Vincent Ekow Assafuah Reflects on Loss of Experienced NPP MPs Post-2014 Election

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old-Tafo, has expressed his concerns about the departure of key and seasoned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the 2014 elections.

He highlighted the significant impact that figures like Joe Ghartey, Osei Kyei Mensah, and Atta Kyea had on shaping long-term policies and initiatives that positively affected their constituencies.

In an interview on Asaase Radio, Assafuah voiced his disappointment over the loss of these experienced MPs, noting that their departure leaves a substantial gap that is difficult to fill.

“When experienced MPs leave, it disrupts the progress we’ve made in their areas,” Assafuah stated. “These leaders had the vision and the track record to bring about change. Their departure creates a vacuum that is difficult to fill. It’s not just about losing individuals; it’s about losing the momentum built over time.”

Drawing from his own experience, Assafuah emphasized the importance of having seasoned MPs in Parliament to ensure the continuity of key projects and policies that impact communities. He explained, “A seasoned leader brings continuity. They’ve built relationships, gained trust, and have a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to their people. When they leave, new representatives often have to start from scratch, which can delay or even derail important initiatives.”

While the radio host raised concerns about the potential threat to democratic principles if MPs remain in office without regular elections, Assafuah defended the idea of political continuity. He argued that experienced MPs possess the skills and knowledge needed to push forward long-term projects and policies that benefit their constituents, which would otherwise be delayed or disrupted by frequent turnover.