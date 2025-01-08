Vincent Ekow Assafuah Reflects on Mixed Emotions After Retaining Seat in 9th Parliament

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Old-Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has opened up about his emotional response to his recent electoral victory.

While pleased to have retained his seat, Assafuah expressed deep sorrow over the significant losses suffered by his colleagues in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), leaving them with fewer representatives in the 9th Parliament, which reconvenes on January 8, 2025.

In an interview with Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Asaase Radio, Assafuah conveyed mixed feelings about the election’s outcome. Although his personal success was gratifying, he noted that the NPP’s performance was a cause for concern and a moment for serious reflection.

“I am pleased to retain my seat, but I am also deeply saddened by the losses my colleagues have suffered. We are now entering Parliament with fewer voices from our party,” Assafuah said. “This is a moment of introspection for the NPP. We must take the lessons from this election seriously.”

Having served as an MP for several terms, Assafuah also recalled guidance from former Majority Leader Osei Mensah Bonsu, who had stressed the importance of retaining experienced MPs to ensure consistency in governance. Initially, Assafuah had seen this advice as self-serving, but his experiences in Parliament have since led him to understand its significance.

“I remember when Osei Mensah Bonsu spoke about the need for consistency in Parliament. I thought it was just for his benefit, but over time, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of that consistency,” Assafuah shared. “When MPs come and go too quickly, it disrupts continuity, and we lose the ability to build on long-term plans and projects.”

Assafuah stressed that the key lesson for the NPP moving forward is the importance of consistency in leadership and representation. He believes that MPs need adequate time in office to make meaningful changes and fulfill their mandates, especially in terms of infrastructure and policy development.

“It’s essential for MPs to stay in power long enough to make real change. Without that consistency, it’s difficult to build the kind of infrastructure and policy initiatives that can truly transform communities,” he concluded.