Vincent Frimpong Manu visits BECE centres in Kwadaso Constituency

On Tuesday, 8th August 2023, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Middle Belt Development Authority visited various examination centres where candidates in the Kwadaso Constituency are writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

At each centre, he donated branded pens to all the candidates and wished them good luck. While urging the children to aspire and achieve higher heights, he recalled with nostalgia, the time he wrote a similar examination in 1988.

Lawyer Vincent Frimpong Manu also provided undisclosed amount to cater for lunch of teachers, invigilators, supervisors and security personnel who were on duty at all the centres and thanked them for the successful coordination of the examination so far.

At the Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School Centre, Lawyer Frimpong Manu took the opportunity to interact with the Headmistress, Mrs. Felicia Danquah to learn at firsthand, the challenges the school is facing. He pledged his commitment to partner with the school authorities to tackle the challenges.

Lawyer Vincent Frimpong Manu who is a Kwadaso Constituency Parliamentary Candidate hopeful has made education of children and youth a priority.

Source : Boakye Opoku Agyemang