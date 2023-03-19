Vincent Opare is new CEO for Angel Broadcasting Network

Mr Vincent Opare has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Mr Opare, until his appointment, worked as the Marketing Director of Adonko Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Angel Group of companies.

He took over from Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong, now the General Manager of Angel FM in Kumasi.

Mr Philip Ofori Asante, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Angel Group of Companies announced at a Staff durbar over the weekend.

The Board has also appointed former Marketing Manager, Patrick Bismark Mensah, as Director of Operations for the Angel Broadcasting Network.

He urged the new CEO to bring on board more innovations and strategies that would inure to the overall competitive growth of the conglomerate.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng, the Business Mogul and Founder of the Conglomerate said the change in leadership initiated by the board was to chart a new direction for the ABN brand to compete favourably in the media space in the country.

Angel Broadcasting Network operated two television stations and 19 radio frequencies across the country.

Mr Opare, the new CEO, assured the Board of the new management’s readiness to improve productivity, shore growth and increase the general returns of all the stations across the country.

“Our goal is to improve our systems and processes for positive returns on the investment,” Mr Opare noted.