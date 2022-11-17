Vincent Torgah sure of defending trophy at Cedrella Open

Mr. Vincent Torgah, Ghana’s current most decorated professional golfer, is confident of defending his title at the ongoing Cedrella Open at the Safari Valley Resort at Adukrom in the Eastern Region.

The Cedrella Open is the second in the series to the ‘Road to Obotan’ championship with the first being the Mahogany Open played at the Samartex

Golf Club at Samreboi in March this year.

The Mahogany Open was won by Vincent Torgah who is gearing up to defend the title at the Cedrella Open.

Interacting with the media before his tee-off, Mr. Torgah mentioned that he had the opportunity to practice on the course and although the course was small, he was ready for the short game.

“For short games, you do not have to hit the ball too long, you just have to be precise with your decision in the short game, so I think I have worked hard enough for that and I am looking forward to the challenges,” he said.

He added that his game plan was not to play against his competitors but concentrate on the course so the course would determine how good he plays.

“I do not have anyone in mind that I am challenging, but I am challenging the course and I confidence level is high and the course looks good, so I am looking forward to having fun,” he added.