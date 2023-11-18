Vinicius to miss World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Vinicius Junior has been ruled out of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Argentina because of a leg injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The 23-year-old was forced off the pitch during the first half of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia in Barranquilla on Thursday.

“[Vinicius] underwent scans on Friday morning and the images showed an injury to his left hamstring,” read a statement on the CBF’s official website.

It did not say whether manager Fernando Diniz would call up a replacement for the Real Madrid forward.

Brazil and Argentina will meet on the sixth match day of the South American qualifiers at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro next Tuesday.

Reigning world champions Argentina suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Uruguay on Thursday but remain top of the 10-team group with 12 points.

Brazil, who have drawn one and lost two of their past three qualifiers, are fifth with seven points.