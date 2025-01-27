Violence and Environmental Destruction Amid Illegal Mining in Tano Anwia Forest

The ongoing issue of illegal mining in Ghana took a violent turn recently, with two illegal mining groups clashing in the Tano Anwia Forest, located in the Aowin municipality of the Western North Region.

This latest conflict has underscored the severe environmental degradation and social unrest caused by unauthorized mining activities.

On Friday, January 24, a team from TV3, accompanied by a taskforce from the Divisional Council, visited the forest to assess the damage. What they found was alarming: over 50 acres of the forest reserve had been destroyed. Although there were no miners present at the time, two excavators and several Chanfan machines were seen being installed, signaling an ongoing operation. This highlights the urgent need for intervention to tackle illegal mining, which continues to damage the environment and undermine the rule of law.

The team’s next stop was the Enchi Office of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission, where Felix Badebangna Ansie, the Deputy District Manager, spoke about the importance of protecting Ghana’s forest reserves. He urged all stakeholders, including chiefs, hunters, and local communities, to intervene if they witness illegal activities. “We urge all stakeholders to safeguard our forest reserves. If you see people using metal detectors or cutting trees unlawfully, take action and report them,” he said.

Felix further revealed that the situation had escalated earlier in January when his team was attacked by illegal miners while attempting to halt their operations in the Tano Anwia Forest. The confrontation turned violent, with one officer’s hand severed during the attack. “Our team was brutally attacked, and one officer lost his hand,” he recounted, adding that the attackers were eventually disarmed and arrested. Felix also mentioned that political activists had stirred chaos at the scene when they arrived on January 21, leading to police intervention.

Despite the Aowin Traditional Council’s ban on all forms of mining in the area, illegal miners continue to infiltrate the Tano Anwia forest. On January 21, a violent confrontation between two groups of miners resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with others injured from gunshot wounds. The Enchi Government Hospital treated the victims, with Dr. Emmanuel Coomson, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, describing the injuries as severe. One victim died on arrival, another sustained minor injuries, and the third, who suffered critical bullet wounds, was referred for further treatment at Komfo Anokye Hospital.

In a further development, Felix Badebangna Ansie confirmed that the Tano Anwia forest is also home to a legal mining operation by Clean Jobs Ghana Limited. The company holds all necessary permits, including mining leases and environmental protection approvals, to operate in the area. Despite this, the ongoing illegal mining activities continue to create a dangerous and chaotic situation in the forest.

This violent clash and environmental devastation highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle illegal mining in Ghana. While legal mining companies like Clean Jobs Ghana Limited are working within the bounds of the law, illegal miners continue to wreak havoc on the country’s natural resources, leading to loss of life, destruction of forest reserves, and strained law enforcement. The call for a collaborative effort from all sectors to protect the nation’s forests has never been more pressing.