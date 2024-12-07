Violence Erupts at Ablekuma West Collation Centre as Tensions Escalate

Chaos erupted at the Ablekuma West collation centre in Accra on Saturday (7 December), following the close of voting, as frustrated crowds clashed with security forces, sparking a scene of pandemonium.

Eyewitnesses reported that the trouble began when a group of individuals tried to force their way into the collation centre, claiming they had accreditation to observe the process. As tensions rose, security personnel responded by sealing the main entrance, which only fueled further unrest outside the centre.

In the midst of the chaos, ballot boxes being transported to the venue were reportedly thrown over the gate, adding to the volatile atmosphere. Video footage from the scene captured the crowd pushing against security barricades, while officers inside struggled to maintain order.

The situation escalated further when members of the crowd began throwing missiles over the barricade in an attempt to breach the security line.

Authorities on the ground quickly intervened, with additional security personnel deployed to restore calm. Despite the violent disruptions, the collation of the Ablekuma West results continued under heightened security measures, with efforts to de-escalate the situation ongoing.

The unrest at the collation centre is a stark reminder of the high tensions surrounding Ghana’s elections, underscoring the challenges of maintaining peace and order as the final votes are tallied.