Between April 1 and April 7, 2025, a series of incidents unfolded across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank that underscored the enduring volatility of the region.

In Gaza, forces reportedly targeted a range of civilian facilities, including a medical clinic, a school for displaced persons, vehicles belonging to civil defense teams, and a soup kitchen in Khan Younis. Official media from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation documented 2,725 incidents in the past week alone. Among these, an attack on a school in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood claimed the lives of 31 Palestinians, a majority of whom were women and children, while a separately released video appeared to capture the aftermath of a field execution that resulted in 14 deaths, including that of a UN employee.

Additionally, the same period witnessed further violence as a clinic managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees was bombed, resulting in 55 fatalities. Meanwhile, settler-related activities in the West Bank compounded the crisis. Over 184 raids were conducted in cities and villages, leading to nearly 180 arrests and the demolition of multiple homes, barns, and infrastructure across several localities in Al-Quds, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Tubas. Reports also noted incidents involving the targeting of mosques, including actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the alteration of sacred sites in Hebron, actions that have raised alarm among local communities.

The narrative of the week was further marked by settlement expansion initiatives that involved land confiscation and construction projects. In at least 10 distinct instances, authorities oversaw activities aimed at establishing new settlement outposts and creating buffer zones, which have raised concerns about their long-term impact on regional stability. Alongside these actions, settler-related attacks continued in various Palestinian towns and villages, involving the cutting down of olive trees, theft of livestock, and property destruction.

These developments occur against the backdrop of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where prolonged restrictions on crossings have forced critical service closures, including those affecting the World Food Programme’s bakeries. The data indicate that while the past week alone saw the loss of hundreds of lives and injury to more than a thousand people, the cumulative toll since October 2023 presents a stark portrait of protracted conflict and escalating tension.

This somber series of events, reflecting both state and settler actions, illustrates a complex and sustained cycle of violence that has deep ramifications for peace and stability in the region. The pattern of assaults on civilian structures alongside aggressive settlement activities is likely to prompt renewed calls for international review and mediation. In this context, the unfolding crises not only emphasize the immediate human cost of the conflict but also reflect long-standing challenges that demand urgent and impartial scrutiny.