Violence in Philippines local elections kills 3, others injured

Three people were shot dead as violence marred Monday’s local elections in the Philippines, authorities said.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia said the plebiscite to elect village leaders nationwide was “generally peaceful.”

“There were isolated violent incidents, but overall, it was generally peaceful,” Garcia told reporters. He added that the incidents did not disrupt the elections.

Police said three people were killed and three were injured in two separate shooting incidents in Maguindanao del Norte province and Lanao del Norte province in the southern Philippines.

Police also reported that four people were injured in a mauling incident and commotion in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.