Violence in Pre-Election Period Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Investment Climate

The violence surrounding pre-election disputes in Ghana, particularly the targeting of businesses by political factions, is continuing to undermine the nation’s democracy and economic stability.

The practice of filling vacancies in key agencies with supporters of the winning party—often through violent means—reinforces the harmful “winner-takes-all” mentality that has long been a challenge for Ghana’s growth and unity.

This concern was brought to the forefront following a violent raid on Electrochem Ghana Limited’s Ada facility, the country’s largest private salt mining company. The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has strongly condemned the attack, citing its damaging impact on investor confidence and the broader business community. According to the GNCCI, such incidents are creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for businesses in Ghana, especially as the country nears the 2024 elections.

Stephane Miezan, the President of GNCCI, led a delegation to the Ada facility and expressed alarm over the situation. “As government plans to scrap some taxes, the burden will shift to the business community to fill the funding gap. If we target the very businesses that generate these taxes, what will happen to the country’s development?” Miezan questioned.

The attack, which took place on January 9, 2025, involved a group of local thugs who vandalized property and looted valuable items at Electrochem’s Ada Songor Salt Mine. This act of violence comes amid growing concerns within the business community, particularly from international investors who now worry about the safety and security of their investments.

Kweku Ampromfi, Group CEO of Electrochem Ghana Limited, revealed that foreign partners and investors had expressed concerns about the safety of their investments following the incident. “We had partners and investors expressing interest from around the globe, but they are now asking questions about the safety of investment and human capital,” Ampromfi said.

The violent raid on Electrochem highlights the detrimental effect that political violence has on Ghana’s business climate, especially during periods of transition or electoral uncertainty. If such incidents continue, they threaten not only private businesses but also the nation’s prospects for sustained development. With investor confidence at risk, the economic future of Ghana hangs in the balance, and the need for urgent action to restore stability and security in the country has never been clearer.