Violence and lack of assistance in rural areas continue to drive displacement of people searching for safety and aid in the main towns in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray regional state, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Monday.

“The humanitarian situation in Tigray remains extremely concerning, while reports of intensified fighting and lack of assistance in rural areas continue to drive displacements of people across the region,” UNOCHA said in a press statement.

“Aid workers have received reports of children hungry and weak particularly from those fleeing areas that are currently hard to reach, as many faced four months without assistance after their harvests were burnt, livestock slaughtered, and property looted,” the statement further said.

The UNOCHA also said the fluidity of the security situation in much of Tigray and the presence of various armed forces on the ground is posing serious challenges to relief operations.

"Disruptions in communications and banking services are significant impediments to the scaling up of humanitarian efforts as well as power cuts jeopardizing people's access to clean water and their ability to mill the grain received as humanitarian assistance," the UNOCHA said.