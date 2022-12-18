Violent Chieftaincy Dispute Claims Five Lives in Ghana

A total of five people were killed in a violent chieftaincy dispute in Ghana’s southeastern Volta Region, local police confirmed in a statement Saturday.

The dispute led to a clash among factions of various families in Bator town, in which several others were also injured.

“The police have restored law, order, and security at Bator in the Volta Region and arrested 15 persons so far,” the police said in a statement.

The police said the injured were receiving treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the government hospital at Bator for autopsy and preservation. Enditem