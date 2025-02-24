Violent Clash Forces Closure of Sokode Senior High Technical School in Volta Region

Authorities in Ghana’s Volta Region have shuttered Sokode Senior High Technical School indefinitely following a violent confrontation between students and residents of the Sokode Gborgame community.

The early Sunday morning clash, which erupted under unclear circumstances, resulted in multiple injuries and extensive property damage, prompting an emergency response from regional leaders.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, Ho Central MP Edem Kofi Kpotosu, and members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) rushed to the school to evaluate the aftermath and stabilize tensions. Gunu confirmed that students would be transported home while officials work to address the crisis. A dedicated committee has been tasked with investigating the root causes of the violence and proposing long-term solutions to prevent recurrence.

The incident took a alarming turn when Evans Atta Aklagla, a journalist with Swiz 93.7 FM, was reportedly attacked with a cutlass by students while attempting to cover the unrest. The assault on Aklagla, a prominent local media figure, has sparked concerns over the safety of journalists reporting on volatile situations.

While some students voiced frustration over the chaotic events, police have launched a parallel probe to determine accountability. Gunu later visited injured victims recuperating at Ho Teaching Hospital and Ho Municipal Hospital, though the severity of their conditions remains undisclosed.

This clash underscores simmering tensions between educational institutions and neighboring communities, a recurring challenge in regions grappling with resource disputes or cultural friction. The targeting of a journalist further highlights risks faced by media personnel in conflict zones, even within academic settings. As investigations unfold, stakeholders await answers—and solutions—to prevent future eruptions of violence.