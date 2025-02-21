Violent Robbery Leaves Two Critically Injured Near Obuasi

A brazen armed robbery on the Odumasi-Akrofum road near Obuasi has left two individuals, including a taxi driver, fighting for their lives after attackers opened fire on their vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident has reignited concerns over rising violent crime in the region, with locals demanding urgent security interventions.

According to police reports, the assailants ambushed a white Hyundai i10 taxi (AC 379-25) carrying 19-year-old Gifty Yeboah and driver Samuel Arhin, 39. During the attack, the vehicle veered off the road as multiple gunshots pierced both sides of the car. Officers responding to a distress call discovered the taxi riddled with six bullet holes and bloodstains, underscoring the brutality of the assault.

Yeboah was rushed to Coleman A. M. E Zion Hospital in Aduaneyede, where she remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Arhin, found at AGA Hospital in Obuasi, sustained a severe gunshot wound to the mouth and is undergoing emergency treatment.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, mobilizing informants and forensic teams to piece together the sequence of events. “We are pursuing all leads and urge anyone with information to come forward,” stated Obuasi Divisional Commander DCOP Kwasi Mensah, though no arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

The attack has rattled residents, many of whom rely on the Odumasi-Akrofum route for daily commutes. “This road used to feel safe. Now we’re terrified,” said Kofi Asare, a local trader. The incident highlights lingering security gaps in Ghana’s mining hubs, where sporadic robberies often target drivers and small businesses.

While police patrols have intensified, community leaders argue systemic solutions—such as improved street lighting and emergency response networks—are critical to deter future violence. For now, the victims’ recovery and the hunt for justice remain the immediate focus, as Obuasi grapples with the scars of another daylight ambush.