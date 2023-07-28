Viral video assault: Adisadel College student faces court

The Adisadel College student who was caught on a viral video assaulting his fellow student is scheduled to appear in court today, July 28, 2023.

Earlier this week, the Police in Cape Coast apprehended the student and charged him with causing harm and assault. Subsequently, he was released into the custody of the school’s Headmaster to be brought before the court on Friday.

The arrest followed the circulation of a distressing video that depicted one student violently attacking another in a dormitory. In response to the incident, the authorities have taken prompt action to address the situation and ensure the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was initially suspended, has been recalled to the school. The school is actively implementing measures to ensure his well-being and recovery during this challenging time.

The school’s administration has emphasized its unwavering commitment to fostering a safe learning environment for all students and firmly dealing with any instances of violence or misconduct.

In a collaborative effort, the school and relevant authorities are working together to provide the necessary support to the victim and ensure that the perpetrator faces appropriate legal consequences for his actions.