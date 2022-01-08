Viral video: Lilwin, Kuami Eugene combine for another solid tune

Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has dropped a brand new song with multiple award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene.

The song titled “Bronya” was dropped during the Christmas festivities and made waves across the country.

Lilwin has dropped a viral video for the track ahead of the release of the original video later in the coming days.

This is not the first time Lilwin and Kuami Eugene have combined on a song as both combined back in 2019 for “Anointing” which was a worldwide hit.

Source: Simon Asare