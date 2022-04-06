Virtual Event Paves The Way For Dynamic Africa Travel Week

And that’s a wrap! Africa Travel Week 2022 edition kicked off this week with a successful two-day virtual event, paving the way for next week’s live event in the host city of Cape Town from 11 to 13 April.

Bringing together buyers from across the globe and exhibitors throughout the continent, Africa Travel Week’s virtual event has set the tone for the first live event – with headline shows World Travel Market Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa – aimed at unlocking destination Africa’s tourism potential since the pandemic disrupted travel over two years ago, says Megan Oberholzer, RX Africa Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries.

“We were pleased with the feedback received from our virtual delegates; now it’s full steam ahead for the live show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in less than a week’s time. Some of our buyers have decided to travel earlier to enjoy the best of what Cape Town has to offer and our exclusive International Luxury Travel Market Africa media junket kicks off this weekend. After two years, it’s safe to say the tourism industry is raring to reconnect and we’re thrilled to be the platform providing this opportunity in person,” Oberholzer adds.

One of the many highlights for Africa Travel Week will be the unveiling of a tourism trends report, highlighting 10 key emerging trends affecting the tourism sector. This is the launch presentation in a speaker line up that will deliver 84 content sessions, featuring 165 leading speakers who will be sharing their insights on everything from LGBTQ+ travel to travel technology, adventure to responsible tourism.

WTM Africa follows in the footsteps of Arabian Travel Market and World Travel Market London which took place in a hybrid format in 2021.

Says Vasyl Zhygalo, WTM Portfolio Director: “2022 has been a really promising year for the WTM Portfolio of events and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back in person at WTM Africa.

“Our last two successful hybrid shows, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and WTM London took place in 2021 and received positive feedback and many congratulatory comments from those who attended them. We’re confident WTM Africa will follow the steps of its sister events and will deliver a spectacular show.”

Further, Africa Travel Week will adhere to all government protocols and entry restrictions to ensure delegate safety. Information pertaining to safety measures will be communicated on a regular basis.