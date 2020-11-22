The first Global Expo Botswana concluded Friday, gathering 120 exhibitors and 700 visitors worldwide, said Peggy Serame, the country’s minister of investment, trade and industry, at the closing ceremony of the event.

“Considering it is the first of its kind, this is commendable,” said Serame, adding it is a moment of pride for all involved to witness the intensive, interactive and truly global virtual event coming to life.

Despite the adverse impact by the pandemic, Botswana can point to one big positive spinoff, a new situation where the virus has accelerated the southern African country’s transition to the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said Serame.

Local companies have had the opportunities to interact with their international counterparts, as the event attracted exhibitors from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, China, Eswathini, Southeast Asia and Israel.

Serame urged local and international participants to make necessary follow-ups to ensure that the outcomes from the event are converted into tangible businesses or investments. The four-day virtual Global Expo Botswana opening ceremony alone attracted an online viewership of 33,478 worldwide.