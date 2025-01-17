Virtual Hub CEO Grabs Wife

James Kwaku Amoakohene, CEO of Virtual Hub Entertainment Ghana Limited, ties the knot with his long time girlfriend Maud Naa Borketey.

The ceremony private ceremony was held at the Maker’s House International Church at the Kwabenya, whilst the reception was also held at the Underbridge Events Centre, East Legon in Accra.

Virtual Hub is a live stage production service that provides venue and equipment for live recordings of unplugged videos, seminars, theatre, interviews, among others.

The aim of Virtual Hub, which always offers top quality productions, is to help make Ghanaian music, films and tourism industries get international exposure.

The two lovebirds according to reports have been dating for some time now.

The event attracted a large number of personalities which includes Michael Bonsu, Eric Baah , Toby Amankwa, and Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Efya and other celebrities.

Reports indicate that the marriage was held in a private ceremony with special invitation exclusively for a few relations and close friends.

Female musician Efya thrilled guest at the ceremony with most of her danceable hit songs and stage craft.

Source: George Clifford Owusu