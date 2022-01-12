Virtual learning space uncoordinated – CENDLOS

A study conducted by the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling,( CENDLOS) has indicated that the Virtual Learning space in Ghana was uncoordinated.

Therefore, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and other key partners, a maiden edition of the Virtual Learning conference had been initiated to bring together all key actors in the E- Learning and ICT space.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, the Executive Director of the CENDLOS told the Ghana News Agency that the move was to build the necessary synergies and networks to help drive the Virtual Learning Agenda of the Ministry of Education and the government in a well-coordinated manner.

“Further, we would endeavour to seek support for the continuation of existing interventions such as the installation of iBox devices in selected schools to make educational content available to teachers and students.

“While we reach out to existing and potential donors and partners, we will simultaneously implement a number of business development initiatives to grow our internally-generated funds (IGF)”, he added.

The Executive Director said key among the initiatives would be the production, packaging and marketing of educational content on secured flash drives called the” “CENDLOS Master Flash” .

He noted how several other progressive initiatives were being carried out to enhance activities in the technology space.

Nana Adwabour said the CENDLOS actively sought to build bridges with new partners and strengthen relations with existing partners and collaborators.

“The successful pursuit of our mandate requires the active cooperation, contribution and collaboration of all progressive-minded institutions, groups and individuals.”

He prayed that in the New Year, more and more would share in the mission and vision and join hands with the centre to develop Digital Learning and ICT in Ghana.